EasyFi Market Cap Tops $8.18 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $614,149.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00006935 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006736 BTC.

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

