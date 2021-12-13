Edge Capital Group LLC Has $124.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 9.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $124,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.08 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70.

