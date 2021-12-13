Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $106,405.42 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $117.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

