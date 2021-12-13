Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Up 5%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.56. 8,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 739,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.