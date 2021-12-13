Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $47,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.85 on Monday, reaching $248.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,366. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $157.83 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.63.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

