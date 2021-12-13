Elrond Market Cap Reaches $4.66 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $234.58 or 0.00498455 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $4.66 billion and approximately $173.98 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00169009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 19,869,702 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.