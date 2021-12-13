Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$48.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Empire to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.67.

Get Empire alerts:

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.53. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$34.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.