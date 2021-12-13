Empire (TSE:EMP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Empire has a one year low of C$23.00 and a one year high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.55 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

