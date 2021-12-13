Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ENLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Enel alerts:

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,951. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.