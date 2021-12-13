EpiK Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.03 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 100.3% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.41 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.65 or 0.07980498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00076533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,845.09 or 0.99463182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002633 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

