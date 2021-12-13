Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,817 shares during the period. Equifax makes up about 3.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $539,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Equifax by 197.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $57,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.88.

NYSE:EFX opened at $295.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.03. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $296.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

