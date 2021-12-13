Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 140,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 125,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

