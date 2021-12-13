Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Esm Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,695. Esm Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Get Esm Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Esm Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Esm Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Esm Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Esm Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esm Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.