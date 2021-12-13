Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

