ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $59.78 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68.

