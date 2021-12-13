EUNO Price Down 37.8% Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $2,322.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.44 or 0.00389399 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 272.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,397,397,660 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

