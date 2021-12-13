Evedo Reaches One Day Volume of $1.15 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Evedo has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1.15 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

