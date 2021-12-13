EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $43,905.77 and $197,522.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00379196 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010831 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000892 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $620.97 or 0.01318342 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

