Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post $102.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.07 million. Everbridge posted sales of $75.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $367.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $465.00 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $489.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,315. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

