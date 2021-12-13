EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Down 15.4% This Week

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

