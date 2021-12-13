Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Evogene worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on Evogene in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Evogene Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

