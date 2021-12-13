Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,791 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 866,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,960. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

