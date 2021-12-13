Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 78 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $918.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $914.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $898.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.