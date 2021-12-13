Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

