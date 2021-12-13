Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Insider Mark D. Fairchild Buys 32,520 Shares

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) insider Mark D. Fairchild purchased 32,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,371,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,304,447. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XELA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,170,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,902,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 333.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 474,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 344,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

