Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce sales of $8.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.35 billion and the highest is $8.63 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $33.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.92 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.07 billion to $36.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.14. 7,195,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,006. Exelon has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 101.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after buying an additional 53,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.4% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

