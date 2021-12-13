Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $25,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $208.71 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $211.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

