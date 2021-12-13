EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.72 Million

Brokerages expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to post sales of $197.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.92 million and the highest is $199.52 million. EZCORP posted sales of $178.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $795.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790.17 million to $800.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $870.09 million, with estimates ranging from $852.60 million to $887.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 266,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $386.79 million, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.