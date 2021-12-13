Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 98500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that covers an area 10,392 ha located in North Ontario; Bruce Lake Property located in the Red Lake area of Northern Ontario; Camping Lake Property consists of 5 unpatented mining claims located within the Red Lake Mining District in Northwestern Ontario; and Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims covering an area of 502 ha located in south central British Columbia.

