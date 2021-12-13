Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.46

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 5240235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

