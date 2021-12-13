FC Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FC Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $398.01 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

