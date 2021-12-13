FC Advisory LLC Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

