FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will post sales of $99.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.43 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year sales of $354.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,820. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

