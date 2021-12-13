FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of FibroGen worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FGEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.2% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 23.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 221.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 156,490 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

