Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $88.22 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $93.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36.

