Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 201.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

