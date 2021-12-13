Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $469.81 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.83 and a 200-day moving average of $445.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.