Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 344.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $6,509,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,005,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $49.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.