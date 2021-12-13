Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 433 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 42,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 24,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Intel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 666,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

