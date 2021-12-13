Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 507 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 694,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,398,000 after purchasing an additional 93,873 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $8,913,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 36,895.5% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $347.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day moving average of $356.99. The stock has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.