Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 647 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,420 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.77.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.