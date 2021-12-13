Financial Comparison: Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) vs. Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and Columbia Sportswear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $2.50 billion 2.64 $108.01 million $4.41 22.97

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allbirds and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 3 9 0 2.75 Columbia Sportswear 0 2 2 0 2.50

Allbirds currently has a consensus price target of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 78.43%. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $121.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Columbia Sportswear.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 10.06% 15.74% 10.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Allbirds on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

