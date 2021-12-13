Financial Contrast: Value Line (VALU) and Its Rivals

Value Line (NASDAQ: VALU) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Value Line to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Value Line and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line Competitors 663 3107 3327 123 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Value Line’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Value Line has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Value Line and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million $23.28 million 17.73 Value Line Competitors $2.37 billion $248.45 million 38.22

Value Line’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Value Line. Value Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Value Line pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 29.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Value Line lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Value Line has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 57.25% 35.37% 19.56% Value Line Competitors 28.38% 30.31% 14.06%

Summary

Value Line competitors beat Value Line on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

