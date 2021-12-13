Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.63 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

