FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 5.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 12,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,293,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FINV shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Rowe began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

