First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires New Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

