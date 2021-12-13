First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $226,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,484,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.