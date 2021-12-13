First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $249,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 22.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 40.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after acquiring an additional 811,101 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.