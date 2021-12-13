First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 312.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after buying an additional 278,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

Shares of ANTM opened at $431.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.68. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

