First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $238,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.89 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.